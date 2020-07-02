Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.58 Million

Analysts forecast that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will announce $80.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.74 million. Workiva reported sales of $73.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $334.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.40 million to $336.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $385.63 million, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $391.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 85.23% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. Workiva’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

NYSE:WK opened at $55.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Workiva has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $64.11.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 10,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $405,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 2.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Workiva by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Workiva by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Workiva by 31.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Workiva by 9.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

