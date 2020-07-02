Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 37,985 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,985 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 67,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

