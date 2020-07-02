Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 3,569 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $189.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.25 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sidoti downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

