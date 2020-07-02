Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 45,520 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,520 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.48% of Wolverine World Wide worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWW opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

