Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 282,090 Shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) by 128.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,090 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.09% of Natural Resource Partners worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRP. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,103,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after buying an additional 53,016 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRP stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. Natural Resource Partners LP has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $150.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.08). Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter.

NRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

