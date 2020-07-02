Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 129,322 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 35.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $45,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AM opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. Antero Midstream Corp has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

In other news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $73,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

