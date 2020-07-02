Wacker Chemie (WCH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wacker Chemie (ETR: WCH):

6/17/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €51.00 ($57.30) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €66.00 ($74.16) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €60.00 ($67.42) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €51.00 ($57.30) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €58.00 ($65.17) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €54.00 ($60.67) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €52.00 ($58.43) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

WCH opened at €61.50 ($69.10) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52-week low of €30.04 ($33.75) and a 52-week high of €76.16 ($85.57). The company has a 50 day moving average of €58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.85. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.87.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.