VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of VSE worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VSE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 23,257.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 233,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VSE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 213,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of VSE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 164,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

VSEC stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $342.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $177.42 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.