Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €64.00 by Deutsche Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.80 ($67.19) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €55.99 ($62.91).

ETR:VNA opened at €54.58 ($61.33) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €36.71 ($41.25) and a 12-month high of €56.38 ($63.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €48.84.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

