Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Virtusa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Virtusa in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Virtusa by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virtusa stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Virtusa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $329.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.97 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. Analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTU shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In related news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

