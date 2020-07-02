Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 194.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $164,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nevada A. Kent acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares in the company, valued at $172,627.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.19. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $781.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

