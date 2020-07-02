Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,831 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,076,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after buying an additional 601,604 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,933,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,353,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after buying an additional 284,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,683,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,477,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 521,845 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of RPAI opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.32. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

