Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,052 Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uniqure were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Uniqure by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Uniqure from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

QURE stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.29. Uniqure NV has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $533,213.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,881,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.