Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWI. Credit Suisse Group cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their price target on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

NYSE SWI opened at $17.67 on Thursday. SolarWinds Corp has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.