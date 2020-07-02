Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,044 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIZZ opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.10. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $65.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIZZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra cut shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

