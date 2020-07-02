Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,779 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 2.8% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 482,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 80.0% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 654,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 290,808 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 47.6% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,529,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after buying an additional 493,175 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 13.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,584,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after buying an additional 306,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 203.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $252,946.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,990.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Pure Storage Inc has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

