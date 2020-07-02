Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,561 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,884,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 84.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 854,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 392,124 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,162,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Covanta by 34.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,072,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 274,942 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Covanta by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 238,961 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Covanta news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,567 shares in the company, valued at $132,685.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.18 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

CVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

