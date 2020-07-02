Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,602 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMBC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $14.32 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $645.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($5.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($5.22). Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of ($70.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $108,092.75. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

