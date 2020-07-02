Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,045 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,461,000 after buying an additional 73,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.36, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.28. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.06 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $145,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $88,143.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,704.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,878. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

