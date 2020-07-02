Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Livongo Health by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Livongo Health by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,652,000 after buying an additional 2,318,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Livongo Health by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Livongo Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Livongo Health by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

In related news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $395,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 229,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,535,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $15,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,752 shares of company stock valued at $26,027,854 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.70. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LVGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Livongo Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Livongo Health from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.