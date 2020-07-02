Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,039.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,670,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $266.58 million, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 2.24. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

