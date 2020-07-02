Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,089 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Genesco worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 63.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 278,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after acquiring an additional 414,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genesco by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 456,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 72,194 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares during the period.

NYSE:GCO opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GCO. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

