Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AlarmCom by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AlarmCom by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AlarmCom by 17,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $64.81 on Thursday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.15.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. AlarmCom’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AlarmCom news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $105,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 5,616,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $264,254,019.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,697,543 shares of company stock valued at $268,334,832. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

