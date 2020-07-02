Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWOU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 34,559 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 2U by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in 2U by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,084,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 157,971 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWOU opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.74. 2U Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 2U from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

