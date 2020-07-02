Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 46.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.1% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMP stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.50%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

