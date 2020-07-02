Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,987 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 162,486 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 249,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 100,512 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 373,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 122,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

NYSE BCEI opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $308.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.17. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.12 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 50.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.