Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,996 Shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twin River Worldwide were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 824,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,152,000 after purchasing an additional 66,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 287,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 175,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 3,321.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 188,910 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRWH opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $30.45.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRWH shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin River Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

