Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 226 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. Peloton’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Peloton from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Peloton in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Peloton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $177,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 35,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $1,583,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,724,264 shares of company stock valued at $201,567,618.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

