Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 13,792.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 187,989 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 159,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 381.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 206,123 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Firstegy raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a market cap of $686.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.53. Vermilion Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $22.32.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.21). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.