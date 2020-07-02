VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 66.98% of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $394,000.

FRAK opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $119.60.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.