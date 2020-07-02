VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) Holdings Decreased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) by 42.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

RSXJ opened at $31.17 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76.

