UrtheCast (TSE:UR) Trading Down 18.2%

UrtheCast Corp (TSE:UR) shares were down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 113,237 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 77,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.16.

Get UrtheCast alerts:

UrtheCast (TSE:UR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.37 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that UrtheCast Corp will post -0.1632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for UrtheCast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UrtheCast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.