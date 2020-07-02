Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.51% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $14,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBA opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $477.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. Analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

