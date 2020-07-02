Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) by 163.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Unity Biotechnology were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,850,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,976,000 after buying an additional 207,800 shares during the last quarter. Invus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $15,790,000. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,334,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 63,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $426.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. Unity Biotechnology Inc has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $10.38.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

