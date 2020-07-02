Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UTL stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $670.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.18. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $65.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09.
UTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
