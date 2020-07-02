Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTL stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $670.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.18. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $65.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Unitil had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

