UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,289,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $27,635,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 314.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 88,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $15,767,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNF. TheStreet upgraded UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $172.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Corp has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

