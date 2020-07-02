UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $529.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.01. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

