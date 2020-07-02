UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Shares of PTSI stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.52. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $71.56. The firm has a market cap of $179.68 million, a P/E ratio of -84.19 and a beta of 1.84.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.