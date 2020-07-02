UBS Group AG Sells 23,763 Shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,763 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fluent were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1,233.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 55,587 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 107,591 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 62,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

FLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Fluent Inc has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $138.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluent Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

