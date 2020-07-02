UBS Group AG Sells 14,434 Shares of Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Montage Resources were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Montage Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Montage Resources by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Montage Resources during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Montage Resources during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Montage Resources during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Montage Resources alerts:

Shares of MR stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $136.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 3.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. Montage Resources Corp has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $8.30.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Montage Resources Corp will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Montage Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Montage Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Montage Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.