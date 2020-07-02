UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020 // Comments off

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) by 6,153.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 46,446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,199,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 108,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,245,000.

NYSEARCA HTAB opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $22.76.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.