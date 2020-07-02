UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) by 6,153.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 46,446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,199,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 108,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,245,000.

NYSEARCA HTAB opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $22.76.

