UBS Group AG Has $33,000 Stock Position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 192,072 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 9.68. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $133.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 70.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Equities analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, which is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase I clinical trial, as well as developing for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

