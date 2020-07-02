UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Repay were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Repay by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,245,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 568,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Repay from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Repay from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,000.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,371.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPAY opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. Repay’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.