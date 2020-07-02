Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $86,000 Position in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

NYSE LC opened at $4.55 on Thursday. LendingClub Corp has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.16.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.40). LendingClub had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

