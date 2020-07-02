Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 5,600 Shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VOXX International by 44.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in VOXX International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

In other VOXX International news, major shareholder Beat Kahli purchased 134,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $606,717.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 726,071 shares of company stock worth $3,638,825 over the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. VOXX International Corp has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $137.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.08 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

