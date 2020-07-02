Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 248,390 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,390 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 790,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 181,599 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 651,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 384,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,944.7% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,872,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,675 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEX opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $627.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.34 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

