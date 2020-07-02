Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 20,593 Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,593 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.16% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 41.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 191.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 78.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 392,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 77,943 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The insurance provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $124.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HALL. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

