Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $111,000 Investment in Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,152,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,401,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,564,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.30. Option Care Health has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $18.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $705.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.17 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen acquired 2,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $25,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

