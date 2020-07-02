Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Position in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746,307 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Mallinckrodt were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 11.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 514,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 51,190 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the first quarter worth about $4,163,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 507.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,506,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,258,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 95.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 25.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,820,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 374,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNK opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $233.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 39.56% and a positive return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $665.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

