Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $121,000 in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $2,342,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,028,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at $5,705,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,132,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

DHC opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

